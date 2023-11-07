Arsenal facing injury crisis ahead of Sevilla clash as three attackers miss training

Arsenal could be without as many as three first-team players for Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against Sevilla.

The Gunners, who will come into tomorrow night’s narrowly top of Group B, will welcome Sevilla to the Emirates Stadium but could now find themselves as the match’s underdogs.

And that’s because according to a recent report from the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, attacking trio Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and captain Martin Odegaard have all been forced to miss the Gunners’ most recent training session.

Although Nketiah could still make Mikel Arteta’s lineup, the Englishman will need to pass a late fitness test, and that is not something that is guaranteed after he picked up a knock against Newcastle United last weekend.

And with Jesus and Odegaard expected to miss tomorrow night’s game, Arteta will be forced to re-think his attacking line, which could now include Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard.

Wednesday night’s match at the Emirates, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

