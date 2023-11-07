Arsenal may be forced to spend in January as key player wants to leave

Thomas Partey has reportedly told Arsenal that he wants to leave in January with Juventus interested in signing the midfielder.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined on deadline day in 2020 after Mikel Arteta chose to activate his release clause.

Although he has had spells of brilliance at the Emirates, the 30-year-old has been hampered by a long string of injuries which have left his side stranded on many occasions.

Partey was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer but it never materialised and has spent the majority of this season on the sidelines with injuries.

According to reports from Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the midfielder has told the club that he wants to leave in the January window with Juventus as the front-runner for his signature.

But it has also been reported that he wants to hold out for a move to either another Premier League club or a Spanish one.

Partey is expected to be out until around the Christmas period and will then leave for the AFCON with Ghana in January.