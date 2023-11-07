Gary Neville slams “pathetic” Arsenal complaints and tells Premier League to “get a grip of it”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has further risked the wrath of Arsenal fans by slamming the Gunners and calling them “pathetic” for releasing a statement to complain about the standards of refereeing after the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Magpies scored a controversial winner through Anthony Gordon, with VAR checking for three separate incidents that might have seen it disallowed, but ultimately deciding to give the goal.

Mikel Arteta was furious in his post-match press conference, and Neville believes the Premier League now need to get a grip on how clubs are responding to decisions they don’t like.

See below as Neville tells Sky Sports how unimpressed he was with how Arsenal handled the situation…

Neville has not been Mr Popular with Arsenal fans on social media in the last few days, but it seems he’s not too worried about angering them even further.

Arsenal and Newcastle now have Champions League games to look forward to this week, with Arteta’s side taking on Sevilla at home, while Eddie Howe’s men have a challenging trip to Borussia Dortmund.