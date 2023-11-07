Gary Neville slams “pathetic” Arsenal complaints and tells Premier League to “get a grip of it”

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has further risked the wrath of Arsenal fans by slamming the Gunners and calling them “pathetic” for releasing a statement to complain about the standards of refereeing after the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Magpies scored a controversial winner through Anthony Gordon, with VAR checking for three separate incidents that might have seen it disallowed, but ultimately deciding to give the goal.

Mikel Arteta was furious in his post-match press conference, and Neville believes the Premier League now need to get a grip on how clubs are responding to decisions they don’t like.

See below as Neville tells Sky Sports how unimpressed he was with how Arsenal handled the situation…

More Stories / Latest News
Striker travels with Newcastle squad for huge Champions League group game
“We can’t compete with Brighton” – Man United insider’s embarrassing admission
Video: Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino will be “worried” after Chelsea win over Tottenham

Neville has not been Mr Popular with Arsenal fans on social media in the last few days, but it seems he’s not too worried about angering them even further.

Arsenal and Newcastle now have Champions League games to look forward to this week, with Arteta’s side taking on Sevilla at home, while Eddie Howe’s men have a challenging trip to Borussia Dortmund.

More Stories Gary Neville Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.