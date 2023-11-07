Arsenal eyeing Leeds United man as potential Bukayo Saka back-up

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a potential January approach for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Gunners are keen to add the Italian winger to their squad as a way to bolster their attack heading into the second half season.

Not only that but with Bukayo Saka unlikely to play every single game for Mikel Arteta, the Englishman is without a doubt in need of some competition and cover, and Gnonto could be the ideal signing.

Despite playing in the Championship with Leeds, the 20-year-old has not been shy in his eagerness to return to top-flight football, and of course, with Arsenal among the top clubs in England at the moment, the teenager would almost definitely jump at the chance to move to the Emirates.

Manchester City are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the Leeds United number 29.

During his time at Leeds, Gnonto, who signed from FC Zurich in 2022, has directly contributed to 10 goals in 38 games in all competitions.