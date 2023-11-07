Borussia Dortmund fans halt match with Newcastle to protest against Premier League club

Borussia Dortmund fans halted their Champions League match against Newcastle by throwing fake golden bars and money bags onto the pitch in protest of the Premier League club’s ownership and UEFA.

The German side were 2-0 winners over Eddie Howe’s men in what was a huge win for the Bundesliga as it gives them a great chance of qualifying for the Last 16 of the competition.

During the halftime break, fans of the German club protested against the Saudi Arabian ownership of Newcastle and UEFA by throwing fake golden bars and money bags onto the pitch.

They also unfurled a banner directed at both stating: “You don’t care about the sport – all you care about is money.”

Borussia Dortmund fans threw litter and fake money onto the pitch… They were protesting the corrupting influence of money in football.#BVBNEW #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/g6gcbQOB4l — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 7, 2023

Newcastle were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s PIF in October 2021 and it has helped push the Tyneside club forward over the last two years.

However, the links to Saudi Arabia as a state funding the English club are not hard to see and the Premier League’s acceptance of this, along with Man City, is one of the things killing the sport at present.

Dortmund fans recognise this and know that Newcastle will not be the last to be taken over by a state. Therefore, their supporters chose to send a message tonight as they want to prevent state-owned clubs from taking over the game.