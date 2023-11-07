Video: Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino will be “worried” after Chelsea win over Tottenham

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Gary Neville has suggested Mauricio Pochettino will come away feeling worried despite Chelsea thrashing Tottenham 4-1 last night.

The Blues showed some quality on the night as Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson impressed, but they arguably also had a huge slice of luck as Spurs went down to nine men and continued to play with a very high line.

According to Neville, it became clear from this game that Pochettino’s Chelsea remain a long way from where they want to be, despite the flattering score-line…

More Stories / Latest News
24-year-old admits he dreams about playing for West Ham
PGMOL make controversial appointment for Chelsea vs Man City clash
Tottenham legend rushed to hospital after collapsing

Neville even said it was a rare example of a match where the winning manager and losing manager might both have precisely the opposite reactions to what you might expect from how it played out.

Tottenham will certainly feel that they outplayed Chelsea at points and could have won the game if they’d kept their heads a bit more, so it will be interesting to see how the final score ends up affecting their confidence.

More Stories Gary Neville Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.