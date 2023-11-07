Gary Neville has suggested Mauricio Pochettino will come away feeling worried despite Chelsea thrashing Tottenham 4-1 last night.

The Blues showed some quality on the night as Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson impressed, but they arguably also had a huge slice of luck as Spurs went down to nine men and continued to play with a very high line.

According to Neville, it became clear from this game that Pochettino’s Chelsea remain a long way from where they want to be, despite the flattering score-line…

Neville even said it was a rare example of a match where the winning manager and losing manager might both have precisely the opposite reactions to what you might expect from how it played out.

Tottenham will certainly feel that they outplayed Chelsea at points and could have won the game if they’d kept their heads a bit more, so it will be interesting to see how the final score ends up affecting their confidence.