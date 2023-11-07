Copenhagen ace belittles Man United chances before must win Champions League encounter

Rarely can a Champions League group game against a supposed minnow been as important for Man United as the Wednesday night clash against Copenhagen.

Though the Danish side arguably wouldn’t want to be thought of as Group A’s whipping boys, when the draw was made and Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and the Red Devils were also picked out, surely even the most optimistic supporter would’ve feared the worst.

At the time of writing, the club are at the foot of the table, though a win would take them above United who would then have two games – Galatasaray away and Bayern Munich at home – to save their European skins.

Given how poorly they’ve been playing of late, that’s by no means a foregone conclusion.

Copenhagen star, Kevin Diks, has also ramped up the pressure on Erik ten Hag and his staff.

Andre Onana’s last-kick-of-the-match penalty save at Old Trafford saved the club from huge embarrassment, and Diks believe that his side will have the upper hand playing back on their own patch.

“I would say we are [favourites],” he was quoted as saying by Metro.

“We are in Parken and we have the fans behind us. We have had magical evenings at Parken and this will help us.

“I am not saying that we are always favourites against them. But we have shown what we can do against them. We are in a good position, so with our game plan we can make it difficult for all opponents. We will see. But of course, I see us as favourites.”

It’s the sort of goading that opposition managers can arguably use to their advantage. The type of thing you pin up on a dressing room wall and just let the players read it. No other words are necessary.

Diks might well have made a rod for his and his team-mates backs, though his broadside does evidence the confidence that’s running through the team at present.