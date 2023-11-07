Insider close to David Sullivan claims 24-year-old is set for West Ham return

David Moyes sent several players out on loan during the summer, and according to recent reports, one is set to return to West Ham’s first-team set-up.

That’s according to insiders Claret and Hugh, who claim Flynn Downes could still have a future at the London Stadium despite spending this season out on loan with Championship side Southampton.

Having played in 11 domestic games this season, Downes, 24, is enjoying a fine campaign and has massively contributed to the Saints’ fourth-placed league position.

And it has now been claimed the 24-year-old is back in with a chance of reviving his career with the Hammers.

Although unlikely to recall the midfielder in the January window, Claret and Hugh believe a surprise return to Moyes’ first-team plans could be on the cards ahead of next season.