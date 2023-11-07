Eddie Howe reveals why took Callum Wilson off at half-time as injury concerns grow

Eddie Howe has revealed that he substituted Callum Wilson at half-time as a ‘precaution’ after the striker felt something in his hamstring.

Newcastle have a mammoth task ahead of them if they want to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

After back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund, Howe’s side now sits bottom of their group and still must play PSG in Paris.

To make matters worse, his side is going through an injury crisis with several players including Dan Burn and Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad.

The English manager now must contend with another potential issue as striker Wilson was forced off at half-time as a ‘precaution’.

“I’ve never known a situation like this before where we are losing a player a game at the minute,” he said in his post-match press conference, via NUFC TV.

“Today Callum just felt a tightness in his hamstring so we took him off at half-time as a precaution to make sure it didn’t get worse, so we don’t know the extent of that.”