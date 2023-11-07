One eagle-eyed fan captured the moment Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher clashed at full-time during Monday night’s incredible Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Last night’s result, which saw the Blues run out 4-1 winners, did not tell the game’s full story.

Two red cards, two disallowed goals, a penalty kick and countless incidents all over the pitch created what turned out to be one of the Premier League’s most memorable contests.

And although Mauricio Pochettino’s men came out on top after a lot more than 90 minutes of action, tensions between both sets of players continued to run high even after the full-time whistle.

Bissouma and Gallagher were seen involved in an altercation after the former appeared to snub the Chelsea midfielder’s gesture to shake hands.

Check out the footage below.