Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed the “ridiculous” challenge by Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie that led him to get a second yellow card and subsequent red against Chelsea last night.

The youngster’s dismissal meant Spurs ended up finishing the game with nine men, and it majorly handed the advantage to the away side, who scored three times late on to win 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

See below as Carragher analysed this important moment during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game…

"It does seem to light something up… Spurs lost control" @Carra23 on Udogie's first yellow card ? pic.twitter.com/v3CoHzaw1R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

It’s clear that Tottenham lost control from this point, and Nicolas Jackson ended up hitting a hat-trick in what will undoubtedly go down as a memorable day for him.