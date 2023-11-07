Pundit blames ‘naive’ Ange Postecoglou for ‘inevitable’ Spurs defeat

Monday night in the Premier League saw Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea, and what a game it was.

Entertaining for several reasons, last night’s match had everything, including two Spurs players shown a red card leaving the side down to just nine men.

And despite their two-man disadvantage, Ange Postecoglou stuck with his game plan and tried his best to keep his side competitive. It wasn’t to be though and an eventual hattrick from Nicolas Jackson saw the Blues run out 4-1 winners.

talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy thinks Spurs could have done better though.

The ex-player has criticised Postecoglou’s decision to continue playing with a high defensive line following Cristian Romero’s sending-off and Mickey Van de Ven’s injury – a tactic that eventually cost the home team the game.

“He [Postecoglou] played a 4-3-2 and then a 4-3-1,” Cundy said.

“I thought naive. I thought he gave the opportunity to Chelsea to get in behind. It felt almost inevitable.”