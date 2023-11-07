Phil Hay confirms Tottenham won’t be able to re-call Joe Rodon at least until January transfer window.

Cristian Romero was sent off for a harsh tackle during their thrilling 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday and Micky van den Ven had to leave the game due to a hamstring injury.

recall clauses in season-long loans only apply in the January window — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) November 6, 2023

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is now low on choices in the core of his defense as the two are expected to be out of the team for a while.

The Wales international has been a bright spark for the Yorkshire club and is one of the most important players for Daniel Farke.