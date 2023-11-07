Liverpool ace admits he wouldn’t turn down PSG move

If there’s one thing as a footballer that’s a complete no-no, it’s admitting, as one Liverpool first-team star has done recently, to wanting to play for another club.

In this instance the club concerned is Ligue Un serial winners, Paris Saint-Germain, who are fast becoming a much-changed outfit in the sense that out go the big names such as Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Ibrahimovic etc., and in come homegrown stars, albeit big names in their own right.

One of the most recent examples would be Ousmane Dembele’s transfer from Barcelona, though it’s fair to say that the Frenchman has hardly covered himself in glory since his summer switch from Catalonia.

According to WhoScored, despite playing in 13 matches in all competitions for the French giants, he is still yet to find the net for his new club.

Though there is no suggestion at this stage that PSG have approached Ibrahima Konate, the Frenchman has been honest in admitting that he wouldn’t turn down a move if they did come knocking.

That’s sure to anger the Anfield faithful who, rightly, expect total commitment to the cause from their players.

However, they needn’t be too hasty as Konate has admitted that a move isn’t a priority for him at this point.

“If I said no (to joining PSG), I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all,” he said to Canal+ (h/t Goal).

“PSG has made sure to recruit players who understand each other well and who play with each other for the France national team.

“Even for the people and the Parisian fans, it makes them happy. It’s what they’ve been waiting for for years, having Parisian players or at least French players in the team.”