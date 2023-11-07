Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has spoken in great detail about how much he enjoyed playing with Luis Suarez at Anfield, saying that they just hit it off immediately as a partnership.

Sturridge and Suarez had unbelievable chemistry on the pitch and produced some great moments during Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool reign, but, speaking on punditry duty with Sky Sports yesterday, the former England forward admits his main regret is that they didn’t get to continue playing up front together for longer…

"It was a joy to play with him. I wish I could have played with him longer"@DanielSturridge on his partnership with Luis Suárez ? pic.twitter.com/6n9zqrMSZC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

Suarez left LFC after the 2013/14 season, so the partnership could surely have blossomed even more if they’d had the chance to play together as much as some of the other legendary partnerships we’ve seen in the game.