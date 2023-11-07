Man arrested after failed attempt to kidnap Neymar’s newborn baby

A man in Brazil has been arrested after a failed attempt to kidnap Neymar’s newborn baby daughter.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 7 as the house of Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s newborn daughter Maive, was invaded and robbed by a criminal gang in Cotia, in the state of Sao Paulo.

According to Quem, the gang were asking for Bruna and her daughter but the pair were in another property and did not witness the action. However, the influencer’s parents were reportedly on the scene at the time of the robbery and were tied up, but were not injured.

One man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in relation to the crime.

Neymar’s daughter was born early last month and the Brazilian superstar will have plenty of time to spend with her at present due to his serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old will be relieved that this situation played out with a happy ending as it could potentially have been a nightmare situation for the footballer.