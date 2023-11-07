Man United and Newcastle set to battle it out for 20-year-old with 112 career appearances

When the best young talents in world football become available for transfer, the likes of Man United and Newcastle United need to be in the conversation.

The business model at both clubs is significantly different at present, and that could be a key factor in the decision making of any player which may be of interest and who is willing to join either Premier League outfit.

The Red Devils are very much in a transitional period with Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to take over sporting operations at the club, whilst Newcastle are continuing on an upward trajectory under the ownership of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

At present, there’s an argument that, perhaps, Newcastle might be a more attractive proposition, however, with respect, they don’t have the storied history that Man United do.

As Football Insider note, both clubs have held a long-term interest in 20-year-old sensation, Rayan Cherki.

The player and his Lyon team-mates are enduring a tough time at the club. They finished seventh last year, but at present they are incredibly rock bottom of the French top-flight.

Even if they were to mount an incredible fightback this season, with only four points on the board at present and and fourth placed Reims on 20 already, any talk of European qualification is surely forlorn and will likely contribute to Cherki plying his trade elsewhere.