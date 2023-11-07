Man United ready to fight with Newcastle for future star in the making

Man United and Newcastle are monitoring the situation of Rayan Cherki at Lyon ahead of a potential swoop for the youngster in 2024.

The Premier League duo are both long-term admirers of the highly-rated 20-year-old and according to Football Insider, both Man United and Newcastle feel Cherki could be a shrewd signing and see him as a potential star in the making.

The French star is out of contract at his boyhood club in the summer of 2025 and along with Lyon’s current struggles, the English clubs could use both of those factors to their advantage in bringing the French star to the Premier League.

Cherki has been tipped as a future star for some years now and despite only being 20, he has already racked up 112 appearances across all competitions for Lyon, contributing 14 goals and 17 assists.

The midfielder is also a regular for Thierry Henry’s France Under-21 side and it won’t be long before he makes the jump up to the senior team.

The signing of Cherki would be a big coup for either Man United or Newcastle but there is a long way to go before the youngster is on the move to the Premier League.