Exclusive: Man United happy to keep one player but another is 99% gone, says transfer expert

Manchester United are happy to keep Scott McTominay, who could stay at the club until at least the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

McTominay looks like he could have more of a role to play for Man Utd in the weeks and months ahead after the injury to Casemiro, who has not been at his best this season.

Although the Red Devils have been open to selling the Scotland international for the right price, they are not desperate to offload him, according to Romano, who says that West Ham failed with an offer for him during the summer as it wasn’t high enough.

United’s stance now remains the same, with McTominay only likely to leave if an important enough bid can test the club’s resolve.

Romano has explained, however, that it looks like Jadon Sancho is 99% likely to leave Old Trafford this winter unless something dramatic changes soon, which just doesn’t look realistic at all as he’s failed to apologise to Erik ten Hag in two months now.

“For Scott McTominay, the situation has not really changed for a year now – the feeling has always been that he’s not untouchable for Man United, but it would have to be an important proposal for them to consider letting him go. They rejected £20m from West Ham in the summer, because unless they receive important money they are very happy to keep him,” Romano wrote.

“McTominay has always been an important option in the rotation, he’s always very serious and professional and he loves the club, so United appreciate him even if he’s not untouchable. I think he has a chance to stay at the club until the end of the season, especially with Casemiro injured and not at his best up to now.”

He added: “Antony’s situation remains quiet, there is nothing with any other club at all. Manchester United of course hope to resolve his situation off the pitch as soon as possible, because it’s obviously going to affect his performances. But for the moment there is no plan for Antony and Man United to part ways in January.

“That’s not the case with Jadon Sancho, however, who I would say is looking 99% likely to leave United this January. Still, it will depend on many factors, despite links with Borussia Dortmund, because I think clubs will wait before deciding what to do during the January window – Dortmund, for example, will have to see where they are in the Champions League, or if they drop to the Europa League, or even out of Europe altogether.

“This is the case for a lot of clubs, so that’s why there are no talks now, but for Sancho the situation at Manchester United is complicated, for sure. The only way this could change is if Sancho decides to apologise in a very special way to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, but it’s almost two months now and nothing has changed, so the feeling of those close to the player is that he will leave Old Trafford in January.”