Newcastle United’s recent Premier League win against Arsenal was a game littered with controversy.

Anthony Gordon’s goal, which was the only one of the game, saw the Magpies come away narrow 1-0 winners, and Mikel Arteta was far from happy.

Unleashing a scathing attack on VAR and the match officials, the Gunners’ boss slammed the process which saw Gordon’s goal awarded despite suggestions the ball went out of play as well as Joelinton possibly fouling defender Gabriel.

And as the carnage unfolded and remains a hot topic of debate, one incident which seems to have been forgotten by many fans is how Bruno Guimaraes, who picked up his fifth booking of the season, will now be suspended for one game.