There is some interest growing in the potential transfer of Nicolai Vallys this January after his superb performances for Brondby this season, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with information on Vallys’ situation insist, however, that recent stories linking the player with Manchester United and Aston Villa are wide of the mark, with nothing concrete happening with those clubs or any others just yet.

It is understood that Man Utd are prioritising the signing of a new central defender this January, though that deal could also wait until the summer depending on what opportunities come up in the middle of the season.

Harry Maguire’s future has also not been resolved, so it may be that the England international will continue to be backed by Erik ten Hag for the second half of the campaign, rather than sold, as seemed likely when he came close to joining West Ham in the summer.

Still, Vallys is possibly set to be available on the cheap this January and sources anticipate that there could soon be clubs ready to more concretely enter the running for his signature, with figures in the industry describing the 27-year-old as an “interesting opportunity” on the market.

It remains to be seen if United are assessing similar players in that position amid doubts over Jadon Sancho’s future, though Antony is expected to stay for the time being, with reports of a possible loan move away also wide of the mark.

Villa, meanwhile, are another name being linked with Vallys, but it is again not entirely clear where these rumours have come from, with the club instead prioritising a new contract for star player Ollie Watkins for the time being, while Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi has also been linked with a move to Villa Park, as well as with other Premier League clubs.