Vincent Kompany has received a warning from Richard Keys that he must alter his ways at Burnley or he will be sacked by the club.

The Clarets have had difficulty adjusting to the pressure of playing in the top level since they were promoted.

With just four points from eleven games, they are currently in 19th place; their lone victory came against fellow struggling team Luton Town.

“How much longer has Vincent Kompany got at Burnley?” – Keys wrote on his blog.

“If he doesn’t start listening to some of his coaching staff and change he won’t be around to see them relegated.”