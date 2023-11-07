Newcastle United are poised for a huge Champions League group game away to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

The Magpies, who came up just short against tonight’s opponents in the first fixture at St. James’ Park, will be looking to right the wrongs of two weeks ago.

However, if Eddie Howe’s men are to come away from Germany with any sort of result, they must do so without the help of some of their most important players.

Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson are all going to miss the Group F tie with Dan Burn also set to miss out. There are also no guarantees Alexander Isak will be fit enough to feature despite the Sweden international recently returning to training.

Consequently, with such a thinly spread squad to pick from, Howe has opted to call up 17-year-old striker Lewis Miley. The teenager was pictured along with other Newcastle players boarding their flight to Germany.

Despite failing to open his senior account in his first two appearances, Miley, who has spent his entire career with the Magpies, did contribute to 15 youth goals in 46 games in all competitions.