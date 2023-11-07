Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has tweeted about the crazy high line we saw from Spurs in yesterday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The Belgian defender was a key player for Tottenham for many years under Mauricio Pochettino, who was back at his old club last night to take charge of the Blues and guide them to an impressive and important victory.

It seems Vertonghen wasn’t too impressed with the current Spurs manager, posting on X that it was the highest defensive line he’d ever seen, with Ange Postecoglou clearly intent on chasing the game, even when his side were down to nine men in the closing stages…

Highest defensive line I’ve ever seen in my life ??? — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) November 6, 2023

Tottenham had taken the lead early on, but serious questions will now be asked of Postecoglou and his risky approach, with Vertonghen clearly hinting it wasn’t the right call from the Australian tactician.

This was Spurs’ first Premier League defeat of the season, but they remain second in the table, just a point behind reigning champions Manchester City.