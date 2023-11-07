Video: AC Milan fans throw fake money at Donnarumma following controversial exit from club

AC Milan fans are still not happy with Gianluigi Donnarumma following his move to PSG and the Italian side showed their anger before their Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The goalkeeper came through Milan’s youth system and was one of the club’s highest earners during his last season at the Serie A club.

Milan wanted to keep the 24-year-old but Donnarumma decided to leave for PSG and fans of the Serie A giants believe the Italy star left for the money.

Therefore, supporters in the San Siro threw fake money at the PSG goalkeeper to show their anger.

'Dolla-rumma' ? AC Milan fans 'make it rain' with fake bank notes over PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in protest at him moving for the money… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/2QrtpchZlT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023