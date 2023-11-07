Video: Borussia Dortmund score messy goal to punish poor Newcastle start

Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead in their crucial Champions League clash with Newcastle courtesy of Niclas Fullkrug. 

This clash is a huge one for Group F as a win for either team would put them in a great position to qualify for the Last 16, while the loser is on the brink of elimination. If it stays the way it currently is, Dortmund would be three points ahead of the Premier League outfit with two games to go.

The goal came after 26 minutes as it got messy in and around the Newcastle box before the ball eventually came to Fullkrug to finish the move off.

This capped off a poor opening 30 minutes for Eddie Howe’s men, who are yet to have a shot on the German club’s net.

