Video: Carra amused by ‘favourite clip I’ve ever seen’ as he analyses Tottenham vs Chelsea chaos

Although Tottenham lost their first game of the season in what appeared to be a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, the score line doesn’t really tell the story of the chaos which unfolded during the 90 minutes.

Disallowed goals aplenty, two sendings off for the hosts, and enough talking points for a whole show, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, was delighted when analysing the match in the immediate aftermath.

In one particular clip, Tottenham appeared to be playing a back seven, and refused to drop deeper even if it meant that they could be exposed, as they eventually were, by the Blues.

Carragher described the sight of seven defenders and one midfielder as perhaps the most ‘favourite clip I’ve ever seen.’

"This might be my favourite clip I've ever seen" ?@Carra23 on Tottenham's 'back seven' ? pic.twitter.com/iQO0fHiZzC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports