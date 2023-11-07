Video: Crazy start to AC Milan and PSG clash with diving header and bicycle kick scored inside 12 minutes

AC Milan’s match with PSG is off to a very entertaining start as two stunning goals have been scored in the opening 12 minutes of the huge Champions League clash.

Former Inter star Milan Skriniar opened the scoring after nine minutes latching onto a Marquinhos flick-on with a diving header.

That lead did not last long as Milan picked up the tempo and equalised just three minutes later. Olivier Giroud had a shot saved and Rafael Leao followed it up with a bicycle kick to level the match at 1-1.

