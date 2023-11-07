Video: Erling Haaland converts from the spot to give Man City the lead

Erling Haaland has opened the scoring for Manchester City as they hope to cruise to a win against Young Boys at the Etihad.

The defending champions are heavy favourites to top their group and a win against Young Boys tonight will all but confirm that.

After injury concerns from the weekend, Haaland started up front for Pep Guardiola’s side and has put any doubts to bed surrounding his fitness.

The Norwegian extended his incredible home record to 41 goals in 33 games at home after slotting home from 12 yards.

Video courtesy of beIN SPORTS.

