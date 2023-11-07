Video: Erling Haaland grabs a brace with thunderous strike as Young Boys get man sent off

Erling Haaland grabbed his second goal of the game with a thunderous strike from outside the area against Young Boys.

The treble winners have had an easy night at the Etihad Stadium as they currently lead Young Boys 3-0.

The Swiss team were heavy underdogs coming into this game and it has played out as exactly as predicted with them registering 0 shots so far.

Haaland opened the scoring from the spot before Phil Foden doubled the advantage with a sweet finish off the right.

The Norwegian striker has now grabbed his second of the game thanks to an unstoppable strike from just outside the box.

Just two minutes later, Sandro Lauper of Young Boys was sent off for a second yellow on Nathan Ake.

