Video: Erling Haaland grabs a brace with thunderous strike as Young Boys get man sent off

Erling Haaland grabbed his second goal of the game with a thunderous strike from outside the area against Young Boys.

The treble winners have had an easy night at the Etihad Stadium as they currently lead Young Boys 3-0.

The Swiss team were heavy underdogs coming into this game and it has played out as exactly as predicted with them registering 0 shots so far.

Haaland opened the scoring from the spot before Phil Foden doubled the advantage with a sweet finish off the right.

The Norwegian striker has now grabbed his second of the game thanks to an unstoppable strike from just outside the box.

“That’s UNSTOPPABLE!” 🚀 Erling Haaland – take a bow! 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/ex0PVMnmqy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023

Just two minutes later, Sandro Lauper of Young Boys was sent off for a second yellow on Nathan Ake.