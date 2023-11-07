Video: Erling Haaland keeps Ballon d’Or promise during Champions League match

Erling Haaland scored a brace in Man City’s Champions League clash with Young Boys on Tuesday night and the Norway international kept a promise he made at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. 

The striker won the Gerd Muller trophy at the ceremony held by France Football, which is awarded to the player with the most goals for the season and when accepting the award, Haaland told Didier Drogba and Gary Lineker that he would do one of their celebrations next time he scored.

The 23-year-old didn’t score at the weekend against Bournemouth but the Norwegian opened the scoring for City against Young Boys on Tuesday night.

Haaland chose to do Drogba’s celebration after the goal, keeping the promise he made to the legendary striker.

