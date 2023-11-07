Video: Huge blow for Newcastle’s Champions League hopes as Borussia Dortmund score second

Borussia Dortmund have doubled their lead against Newcastle in a crucial Champions League clash thanks to a wonderful finish from Julian Brandt.

Eddie Howe’s side went into the break 1-0 down after Niclas Fullkrug punished a poor first 45 minutes from the Premier League side.

Newcastle have been much better in the second half but the three points look to be staying in Germany as Brandt finished off a counter-attack to make it 2-0 to the Bundesliga side.

This is a huge blow to Newcastle’s Champions League hopes, who will now need a win in their last two games against PSG and AC Milan.

Dortmund double their lead! ? Newcastle could be in trouble now as Julian Brandt finishes a brilliant counter attack to put the home side 2-0 up! ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/7ELBjduUY2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023