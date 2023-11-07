Video: Jamie Carragher praises Tottenham’s ‘brilliant’ high line

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Ange Postecoglou after his side’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday night.
Tottenham had an uphill battle for the majority of the game, first with Cristian Romero getting sent off before Destiny Udogie received a second yellow card.
Although his side was down to nine men, the Australian manager decided to play a very high line against Chelsea.
Speaking after the game, Postecoglou reiterated that he would not change his playing style no matter what, an attitude which Carragher thought was ‘brilliant’.
“Loved watching it, was intrigued right through the game!” @Carra23 fascinated by Ange Postecoglou’s high line tactic, despite having 9 men! pic.twitter.com/ikLpnQqlen
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023