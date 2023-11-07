Video: Jamie Carragher praises Tottenham’s ‘brilliant’ high line

Jamie Carragher was full of praise for Ange Postecoglou after his side’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday night.

Tottenham had an uphill battle for the majority of the game, first with Cristian Romero getting sent off before Destiny Udogie received a second yellow card.

Although his side was down to nine men, the Australian manager decided to play a very high line against Chelsea.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou reiterated that he would not change his playing style no matter what, an attitude which Carragher thought was ‘brilliant’.