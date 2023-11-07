Video: Marcus Rashford gets called out by Mark Goldbridge with Man United ace put firmly in his place

Man United ace, Marcus Rashford, has been firmly put in his place by social media influencer and prominent Red Devils critic, Mark Goldbridge.

It comes as a result of the United striker’s outburst directed at Goldbridge’s The United Stand X (formerly Twitter) account.

Seemingly that has caused a massive uproar on social media and a ‘pile on’ directed towards Goldbridge and his fellow United Stand presenters.

Speaking on talkSPORT in response, Goldbridge suggested that the player should get back to playing football and get himself off of social media.

“To level ‘malicious’ claims against us was shocking! I can’t understand the context.” “It’s an overreaction from a player that should be focussing on getting back in form.” ??@MarkGoldbridge reacts to Marcus Rashford calling out @UnitedStandMUFC’s content. pic.twitter.com/WPMyLeU4Yt — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 7, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT