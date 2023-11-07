Phil Foden showed just how effective he can be coming off the right wing with a beautiful take and finish to increase his side’s advantage.

Manchester City currently lead Young Boys 2-0 at the Etihad as they plan to cement themselves at the top of their group.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the spot with a cool finish before Foden doubled his side’s advantage.

Controlling a Jack Grealish pass on the right wing, the 23-year-old drove past the defender before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

