“We can’t compete with Brighton” – Man United insider’s embarrassing admission

With the greatest of respect to Brighton and Hove Albion, when a Man United insider admits that the Red Devils are unable to compete with the Seagulls, there’s something amiss.

United are one of the most storied clubs in English football history, however, under the ownership of the Glazer family, things have steadily gone downhill.

Boardroom and managerial appointments, infrastructure issues and more has made life incredible difficult at the club.

Help may be at hand in the form of Sir Jim Ratcliffe when his INEOS Group finally signs off on a deal to buy 25 percent of the club, which comes with the caveat of immediate control of the sporting side of the business.

It’s clear just how much he’ll need to do to turn things around, however.

“At the moment, we just can’t get the best young players in and that’s killing us – we can’t compete with Brighton, never mind Man City,” a club source said to Football Insider.

Intriguingly, it’s to Brighton that Sir Jim could apparently look as he attempts to jettison current manager, Erik ten Hag.

In another Football Insider report, it has been suggested that once the partial takeover has been concluded, the club will look to recruit Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager.

Whilst it isn’t clear at this stage if the Seagulls would be amenable to losing their manager or indeed if De Zerbi himself would want to test himself at a club that clearly isn’t being run as well as Brighton are currently, the fact that United seem to be casting the net spells problems for the Dutchman.