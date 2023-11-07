West Ham fans will be intrigued by this David Moyes decision

As with the first half of the 2022/23 season West Ham have begun dropping like a stone, and that shouldn’t really bode too well for David Moyes.

The Scot somehow managed to get the Hammers out of the abyss that they were spiralling into last season, and end the campaign in the best possible way by winning the Europa Conference League title.

However, it’s difficult to see how he could pull off the same trick twice, and what’s more frustrating is that the Hammers have some of the best players in the division within their ranks; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Alvarez, Paqueta et al, and yet they still can’t string a decent run together.

Despite this, talkSPORT note that Moyes’ position is safe.

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Newcastle set to battle it out for 20-year-old with 112 career appearances Exclusive: Man United happy to keep one player but another is 99% gone, says transfer expert Liverpool ace admits he wouldn’t turn down PSG move

Perhaps the fact that his contract runs out at the end of the 2023/24 season is delaying the inevitable, and as long as the Irons don’t sail too close to the wind, there’s an argument that the board will just let the season play out and then let Moyes go in order that they don’t have to pay any compensation.

Sacking him at any point beforehand will necessitate the need to pay up the remainder of his contract, though that may become necessary if things don’t begin to improve over the coming weeks.

At present, the Hammers sit in 12th position on 14 points, but this is just three points ahead of 16th placed Everton.

Given that supporters will surely have expected to see the success of last season continuing, rather than the usual West Ham way – which is happening again – of taking two steps forward and one back, there’s likely to be fair few puzzled looks as to why the club just don’t take the plunge and remove Moyes now in order to have someone new in place for the transfer window and the opportunity to move forwards again.