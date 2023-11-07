West Ham interested in midfielder with 10 yellow cards in 24 matches

With under two months to go until the transfer window opens for business again, West Ham need to be ready to go on the first day of the new year to ensure they bring in the players that will help bring them success.

A new striker is an obvious priority, given that the current pair, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, have managed just two goals between them all season, per WhoScored.

It’s not clear who may be available mid-season, particularly at a price that West Ham will be willing to pay, however, there’s one highly-rated midfielder that might well sign if the offer is good enough.

Given that Vamo Fluminense are reporting that Liverpool, Fulham, Tottenham and Arsenal are also monitoring Fluminense’s Andre, getting his signature done at dusted for the Hammers would be an obvious coup for David Moyes and Tim Steidten.

West Ham Zone note that the Irons were one of three Premier League clubs, Fulham and Liverpool being the other two, to have £26m bids for the player turned down in the summer.

It therefore appears that Moyes and Steidten have some work to do if they want to get the player to join alongside the likes Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse.