David Sullivan man claims 24-year-old is set for West Ham return

A source close to West Ham United chief David Sullivan has reportedly claimed that Flynn Downes will return to the club from his loan spell at Southampton.

Although Downes hasn’t seen much playing time for the Hammers, it seems he remains part of the first-team picture, and his loan to the St Mary’s Stadium is not necessarily paving the way for him to leave permanently.

Downes has impressed during his time with Southampton so far, so West Ham fans will no doubt be keen to see the 24-year-old returning to the London Stadium soon enough.

Downes initially joined WHUFC from Swansea City back in 2022 and it will be interesting to see what David Moyes has planned for him next.