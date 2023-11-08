Antony’s position is clear with a potential swap deal to bring Gabigol to Man United mooted

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Antony at Man United, the Brazilian winger unable to affect things in any way, shape or form when he’s been on the pitch in 2023/24.

The club’s second most expensive ever signing behind Paul Pogba, he has done nothing to justify not only his price tag but also a regular spot in Erik ten Hag’s XI.

To that end, it wouldn’t really be too much of a surprise to see him moved on in the next transfer window.

He’s not only harming his own credibility with his well below par performances, but Erik ten Hag’s too.

The Dutchman had hung his hat on the player coming good in the Premier League but as with another star that worked under ten Hag previously in Andre Onana, Antony is finding that the English top-flight is more than a step up from the Eredivisie.

According to Mirror, a swap deal with Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa had been mooted, seeing Antony return to his homeland to allow and the Flamengo marksman pitch up at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News Eddie Howe reveals why took Callum Wilson off at half-time as injury concerns grow Video: Erling Haaland keeps Ballon d’Or promise during Champions League match Video: Erling Haaland grabs a brace with thunderous strike as Young Boys get man sent off

However, reliable journalist, Jorge Nicola, has revealed via his YouTube channel that he has spoken with the Antony’s representatives, and they have said there’s no way any such swap deal will happening.

In any event, Antony has to up his game quickly or else there really is no future for him at Old Trafford.