Roma manager Jose Mourinho could reportedly raid the Premier League in this January’s transfer window as Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Tottenham’s Eric Dier are linked with the Serie A giants.

Kiwior has not played regularly at Arsenal and Fabrizio Romano recently wrote in his Daily Briefing column that an unnamed Italian club came in for him during the summer.

The Poland international is now being linked with Roma by Italian outlet Forza Roma, though their report states that Mourinho’s priority would be to sign his former player Dier from Spurs.

Dier is also not playing much at the moment, so a move for him this winter might not be so unrealistic, though both north London sides look to be in the title race at the moment so will be eager to ensure they’re not short of depth.

Kiwior only joined Arsenal less than a year ago so might be more willing to wait for his chance to nail down a place in the Gunners’ starting XI, but it’s not looking easy for him with the presence of both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, while Ben White can also fill in at centre-back.

The 23-year-old also impressed during his previous time in Italy with Spezia so might be tempted to return there after a bit of a struggle in his brief spell at the Emirates Stadium.