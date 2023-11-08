Arsenal star has told Mikel Arteta he wants to leave in January

Arsenal could be set to lose one of their most experienced players in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet TuttoMercato Web, who claims midfielder Thomas Partey has already informed Arsenal chiefs he would like to leave the club in the new year.

Losing his place to summer signing Declan Rice, Partey, 30, has become nothing more than a fringe player under Arteta this season.

And unlikely to force his way back into the Spanish manager’s plans, the 30-year-old is now a candidate to leave London in the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus have expressed an interest in signing the former Atletico Madrid man but the midfielder is thought to be keeping his options open amid possible approaches from both Premier League and La Liga clubs.

During his three years at the Emirates, Partey, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to nine goals in 104 games in all competitions.