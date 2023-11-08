Arsenal scouts have reportedly given positive reviews of Trabzonspor full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, who looks like he’d be a smart signing for the Gunners in this January’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will make Kadioglu one of their top targets, but the 24-year-old can play a variety of positions in defence and midfield, so could be ideal to come in and provide cover as Mikel Arteta’s side struggle with numerous injuries.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu in the post on X below, Arsenal have recently watched Kadioglu and liked what they saw of the Turkey international, so this could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead…

ÖZEL | Arsenal Uluslararas? Scout ?efi Romain Poirot, Trabzonspor maç?nda Ferdi Kad?o?lu’nu izledi ve oyuncuya olumlu rapor verdi. — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) November 7, 2023

Arsenal let Kieran Tierney go out on loan in the summer, so they’re somewhat lacking cover for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has also not quite been at his best so far this season.

Jurrien Timber is another long-term absentee through injury, so if Kadioglu can help AFC avoid too much fatigue and burnout in the second half of the season, it would surely be wise to see if a January move is possible.