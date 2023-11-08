Arsenal vs. Sevilla confirmed lineups: Trossard leads Gunners’ attack

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Sevilla to the Emirates for an important Champions League group game.

The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, who lead Group B with six points after three games, are looking to take a huge step toward knockout qualification with a win over their Spanish opponents tonight.

Tonight’s tie is equally as important to Sevilla though. The La Liga club sit third in the group, three points behind second-placed RC Lens, and failure to win away in London could see the seven-time Europa League winners sent packing.

For Arteta’s Arsenal, Wednesday night’s Group A match-up is more than just another European game though. The Gunners come into this one suffering back-to-back defeats.

Not only were the London giants beaten 1-0 by Newcastle in the Premier League on the weekend, but last week’s 3-1 thrashing against West Ham saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup at just the Fourth Round stage.

Therefore, looking to bounce back, Arteta will be demanding to see a much-improved performance from his young and exciting side.

Both Arteta and Sevilla’s Diego Alonso have named their starting lineups.

The biggest story in the build-up to kick-off has been Arsenal’s lack of a striker. Both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are ruled out through injury leaving Arteta with no choice but to start Leandro Trossard in a central role with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli either side.

Arsenal lineup vs. Sevilla

? ???????? ?? One change from Saturday's game with Newcastle United Let's get back to winning ways, Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/71O1ZVkeTV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 8, 2023

Sevilla lineup vs. Arsenal