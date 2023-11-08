Atletico Madrid in talks with Barcelona flop over 2024 switch

The avenues of communication between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid remain open despite the recent transfer issues caused by the Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix moves.

Both La Liga giants have begun the 2023/24 campaign in reasonable enough form and are separated by just two points at present.

Atleti also have a game in hand and were they to win it, or their upcoming game against the Catalans, they would leapfrog them into third position in the table.

It’s arguable that the Rojiblancos under Diego Simeone are a more coherent and complete outfit than Barcelona under Xavi, and that was perhaps never better underlined than by their respective results in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Barca were downed 1-0 by Shakhtar Donetsk, whilst Atleti took Celtic to the cleaners and handed out a 6-0 drubbing.

Marcos Alonso was part of the Barca side that only needed a point to qualify for the knockout stages of the premier European competition, but he was subbed in the second half after a poor showing.

Indeed, his entire time with the club hasn’t really seen him make his mark and so news, via Football Transfers, that he’s in talks with Atletico over a switch in 2024 isn’t too much of a surprise.

If Barcelona truly wish to progress, then allowing the 32-year-old to move on is a decision that they need to make.