Premier League manager to give players extended Christmas break thanks to lucky fixture change

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is reportedly set to give his players an extended break over the Christmas period due to twist of luck in the fixture calendar.

The Bees have been in fine form recently despite initially getting off to a tricky start this season, and it now looks like the club’s players can enjoy a well-earned rest over the holidays due to the fact that Manchester City will be participating in the Club World Cup.

Brentford had been due to play Man City on December 23rd, but that fixture will now have to be rearranged, giving Frank’s side the chance to get an extra bit of rest.

Brentford are at home to Aston Villa on December 17th, but then won’t return to action until December 27th when they take on Wolves.

That should be a nice break for Brentford’s players and give them a bit of an edge over the other teams who will be so busy over this period.