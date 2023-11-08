Chelsea provide injury update on Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have confirmed Christopher Nkunku is stepping up his recovery from injury.

The Blues, who provided an update on the attacking midfielder via their app, are expecting the Frenchman to return after the next international break.

The 25-year-old starred in Chelsea’s pre-season USA tour but picked up a knee injury against Borussia Dortmund in the final game.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool journalist provides bleak update on Andre transfer for January
Man United considering loaning £37 million attacker to Premier League club
“Pushed me aside” – Player slams Leicester for how badly they treated him

Ruled out for nearly four months the former RB Leipzig playmaker has so far spent the season on the sidelines but with his recovery now seeing him back in the gym, Nkunku could make a return before December’s fixtures.

Nkunku was signed by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly in the summer for a reported £52 million fee (Sky Sports) but has yet to feature competitively.

However, with Mauricio Pochettino previously admitting the midfielder ‘may be’ able to play against Newcastle United on November 25th, there is hope the Frenchman’s long-awaited club debut isn’t too far off now.

More Stories Christopher Nkunku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.