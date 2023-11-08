Chelsea provide injury update on Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have confirmed Christopher Nkunku is stepping up his recovery from injury.

The Blues, who provided an update on the attacking midfielder via their app, are expecting the Frenchman to return after the next international break.

Chelsea confirm Christopher Nkunku is upping his recovery. He’s back on the bike and is expected back after the international break. Mauricio Pochettino has previously said he’s making fast progress and termed a return to the squad against Newcastle on November 25 as a “maybe”.? pic.twitter.com/WXYpgXDfgD — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 8, 2023

The 25-year-old starred in Chelsea’s pre-season USA tour but picked up a knee injury against Borussia Dortmund in the final game.

Ruled out for nearly four months the former RB Leipzig playmaker has so far spent the season on the sidelines but with his recovery now seeing him back in the gym, Nkunku could make a return before December’s fixtures.

Nkunku was signed by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly in the summer for a reported £52 million fee (Sky Sports) but has yet to feature competitively.

However, with Mauricio Pochettino previously admitting the midfielder ‘may be’ able to play against Newcastle United on November 25th, there is hope the Frenchman’s long-awaited club debut isn’t too far off now.