Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals potential transfer opportunity for Chelsea this January

Chelsea could have an intriguing opportunity in the transfer market this January as they search for a new striker to bolster their attacking options.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Juventus remain willing to let Dusan Vlahovic leave for the right price this winter, the same as during the summer when the Blues had some interest in the player.

Although Vlahovic was not a priority for Chelsea at that time, they were open to some kind of deal involving the Serbia international, and one imagines their current situation might mean they’d look at him again under the right circumstances.

Romano has made it clear that a new striker is a priority for Chelsea, though they’ve been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney far more strongly than with Vlahovic.

Those are ambitious targets, though, so Vlahovic is surely worth considering as an alternative if he is available for a reasonable price this winter.

“Some fans have asked me about the situation around Dusan Vlahovic, as there was some talk of him leaving in the summer, although it’s been more quiet recently. My understanding is that the reason it’s quiet for now is because the situation is very much the same as last summer – Vlahovic is not considered one of the untouchable players at Juventus, but they want big money for him or they’d still be happy with him staying as happened in August,” Romano said.

“It’s also worth remembering that even in the summer, despite many stories, it was never that concrete for Vlahovic to leave Juve. Chelsea didn’t see the Serbian striker as a priority target, and were only ready to pursue a deal under the right conditions – a straight swap involving Romelu Lukaku, with no money changing hands.

“However, this wasn’t acceptable for Juventus, and so things never advanced from there. Let’s see if this changes in January, but for now there are no developments on this story.”