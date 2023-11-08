Copenhagen vs. Man United confirmed lineups: Rashford returns

Manchester United have travelled to Denmark for a huge Champions League group game against FC Copenhagen.

The Red Devils, who will view tonight’s match as a must-win, come into the encounter off the back of a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

And although the Premier League giants will be the favourites, United will know that tonight’s opponents will not be a walk in the park.

Desperate to pick up back-to-back wins following a dramatic 1-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday, Erik Ten Hag will be demanding a much-improved performance.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash from Group A, both sides have named their starting lineups.

The biggest story ahead of kick-off is the return of Marcus Rashford. Despite being dropped due to injury for United’s last game against Fulham, the English winger is back in his manager’s lineup for tonight’s clash.

Copenhagen lineup vs. Man United

Man United lineup vs. Copenhagen

As things currently stand, Bayern Munich leads Group A on nine points after three games with Galatasaray one point (4) above United (3) and Copenhagen bottom with just a single point.

