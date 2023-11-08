Exciting Betis ace with £26m release clause is interesting both Chelsea and Liverpool

When the game’s best talent becomes available, both Chelsea and Liverpool would expect to at least be in the conversation.

We recently saw exactly that scenario with the pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom chose the Blues over the Reds.

Lavia has yet to make his bow at Stamford Bridge of course, whilst Caicedo is easing himself into life in west London after his record-breaking move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Both could be joined by Real Betis youngster, Assane Diao, if a move to the club appeals to the 18-year-old.

Mucho Deporte also note Liverpool’s interest in the wonder kid, and it might well be third time lucky as far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned.

With a €30m/£26m release clause the player is well within the grasp of both Premier League outfits financially, and though the Verdiblancos are believed to want to raise this by about €10m, that’s still unlikely to be a problem.

The outlet also note that Betis’ sporting director, Ramon Planes, is aware of potential suitors for the player and, whilst it seems clear their preference is to keep him, Planes will understand the commercial possibilities if they’re able to maximise Diao’s transfer fee and effectively sell him to the highest bidder.

As of this moment, there has been no official word from the player himself or his representatives as to whether they consider Betis remains the best place for him to continue his footballing education.